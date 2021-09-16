Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,162,000 after buying an additional 210,964 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter worth $9,103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 140,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 118,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in The Pennant Group by 976.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 2.60. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $69.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

