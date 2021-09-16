Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 5%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 3,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 452,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $579.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.80.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after buying an additional 494,702 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after buying an additional 2,701,841 shares in the last quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,274,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 78,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.