SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Acquires $119,520.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SLQT opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 39,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

