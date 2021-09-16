SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Acquires $119,520.00 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SLQT opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 39,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
