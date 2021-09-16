SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in SelectQuote by 806.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SelectQuote by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $47,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

