SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLQT. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.
Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02.
In related news, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in SelectQuote by 806.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SelectQuote by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $47,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
