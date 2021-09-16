Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

NYSE:ASAI opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Sendas Distribuidora has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.41 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter worth about $118,604,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 651.2% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,427,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $6,246,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $6,070,000. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

