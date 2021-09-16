Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.98

Severfield plc (LON:SFR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.98 ($1.03) and traded as low as GBX 76.70 ($1.00). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02), with a volume of 315,487 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £240.42 million and a P/E ratio of 13.93.

Severfield Company Profile (LON:SFR)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

