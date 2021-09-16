SFE Investment Counsel Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206,549 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 184,478 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 52,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,470,000 after purchasing an additional 175,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 156,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,450 shares of company stock valued at $7,608,650. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $184.25 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.25 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.91 and a 200-day moving average of $165.50.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

