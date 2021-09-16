SFE Investment Counsel Purchases New Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $318.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.13. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.54 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 194.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $178,608,131. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

