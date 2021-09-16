Shaul Kuba Purchases 21,400 Shares of CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Director Shaul Kuba bought 21,400 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $145,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shaul Kuba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Shaul Kuba bought 12,977 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $89,800.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Shaul Kuba bought 13,827 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $95,821.11.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. CIM Commercial Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 140,468 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

