Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $307 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.85 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,822. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

