Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Increases By 129.6%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FFNTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 220,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,522. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

