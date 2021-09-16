Short Interest in 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Increases By 129.6%

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the August 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FFNTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.03. 220,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,522. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.