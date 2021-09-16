Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Declines By 54.0%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,700 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 535,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,377,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 308,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1,853.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 308,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 37.13%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

