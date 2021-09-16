Short Interest in Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Decreases By 100.0%

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
ALFFF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.90.
About Alfa
