Short Interest in Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Increases By 175.7%

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 175.7% from the August 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ANXGF stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. Anaconda Mining has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

