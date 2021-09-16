Short Interest in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Declines By 70.8%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMMU. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $11,558,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $10,549,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $10,549,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $10,549,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth $10,068,000.

Shares of RAMMU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,500. Aries I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

