Short Interest in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Increases By 191.3%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 191.3% from the August 15th total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 3.8% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

