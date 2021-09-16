Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Increases By 138.5%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the August 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BPTH opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.91. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

