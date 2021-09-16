Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Increases By 300.0%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of BRTHY stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.34. 5,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. Brother Industries has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.75. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRTHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lowered Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

