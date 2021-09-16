Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Drops By 70.2%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 15,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,714. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.82.
About Cannabis Sativa
