Short Interest in Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Declines By 93.8%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS CGUSY remained flat at $$5.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Get Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme alerts:

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme Company Profile

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA engages in the operation of food retail outlets. It operates through the following segments: France Retail; Latam Retail; and E-Commerce. The France Retail segment focuses on the operation of Casino, Monoprix, Franprix-Leader Price and Vindémia sub-group banners. The Latam Retail segment comprises the Éxito, GPA, Disco Uruguay and Libertad food banners.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casino Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.