Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Increases By 134.6%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the August 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.