Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Decreases By 73.7%

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 596,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,692,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,186,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 60,836 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,807. Churchill Capital Corp V has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $13.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

