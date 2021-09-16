Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Drops By 73.7%

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the August 15th total of 596,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CCV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. 22,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,807. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.