Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Decreases By 86.6%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the August 15th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Conifer has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. Analysts forecast that Conifer will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

