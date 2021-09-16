Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Decreases By 99.3%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56.

DTCWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

