Short Interest in Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Rises By 5,760.0%

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 5,760.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOMR opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Company Profile

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust operates as a grantor trust. It acquires and holds overriding royalty interests for proved natural gas properties located in the Pottsville coal formation of the Black Warrior Basin, Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. The company was founded on May 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

