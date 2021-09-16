Short Interest in Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Rises By 5,760.0%

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 5,760.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DOMR opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Company Profile
