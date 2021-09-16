Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Increases By 571.4%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 571.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDPFY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.92 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.96.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 147,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

