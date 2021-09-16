Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Decreases By 67.5%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE FZT remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,237. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.
FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.