Short Interest in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Decreases By 67.5%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FZT remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,237. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

