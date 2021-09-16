Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Decreases By 59.3%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of HYLS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.45. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.