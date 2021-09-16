Short Interest in Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Declines By 81.8%

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLFH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 110,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,468. Galenfeha has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

About Galenfeha

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, regulatory, and business consulting services. It also generates revenues and earning through government contracts. The company was founded by James W. Ketner on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

