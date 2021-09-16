Short Interest in Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Grows By 147.0%

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,124,300 shares, an increase of 147.0% from the August 15th total of 1,669,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 267.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWLIF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $29.53 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

