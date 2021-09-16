Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Expands By 496.3%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 496.3% from the August 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,025,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 26,654,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,740,410. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08.

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

