Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Increases By 141.5%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 141.5% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IJT traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.79. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,020. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $137.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IJT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,518,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

