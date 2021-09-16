Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declines By 95.7%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the August 15th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 138,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

