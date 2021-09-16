Short Interest in Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Expands By 133.3%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JUVAF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 305,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Juva Life has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

About Juva Life

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

