Short Interest in Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Expands By 133.3%

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the August 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of JUVAF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.36. 305,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Juva Life has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.65.
About Juva Life
