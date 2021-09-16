Short Interest in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Drops By 94.8%

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the August 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 3,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,750. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

