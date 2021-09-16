Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Rises By 320.0%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 320.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS MALRY traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. 6,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87. Mineral Resources has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $44.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $2.0581 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MALRY. Citigroup upgraded Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

