Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Increases By 236.2%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 236.2% from the August 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NMTLF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 171,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,373. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium.

