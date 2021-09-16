Short Interest in New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Increases By 236.2%

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 236.2% from the August 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NMTLF remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 171,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,373. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
New Age Metals Company Profile
