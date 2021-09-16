Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Decreases By 68.3%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 68.3% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NNGRY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of NNGRY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.51. 13,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,509. NN Group has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $2.2197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.