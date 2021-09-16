Short Interest in Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Increases By 153.8%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,600 shares, an increase of 153.8% from the August 15th total of 1,024,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 433.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NPIFF shares. Desjardins upgraded Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Northland Power stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.00. 6,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. Northland Power has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.94. This represents a yield of 2.94%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

