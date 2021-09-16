Short Interest in Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Drops By 61.4%

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the August 15th total of 116,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NVFY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 1,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. Nova LifeStyle has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $7.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVFY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 73,148 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nova LifeStyle during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

