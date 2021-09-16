Short Interest in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Declines By 57.1%

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PBHC remained flat at $$16.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321. The company has a market capitalization of $73.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

