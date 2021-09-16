Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Declines By 99.7%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the August 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of ILPMF opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Permanent TSB Group has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
About Permanent TSB Group
