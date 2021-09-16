Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Rises By 218.4%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 218.4% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 71.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 17,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,530. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

