Short Interest in RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Decreases By 84.0%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RGRX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 85,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.82.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

