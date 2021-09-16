Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Grows By 195.7%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.2 days.

Shares of SMFTF stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $52.73. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $60.07.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.