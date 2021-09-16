Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Decreases By 72.7%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.44. 8,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,713. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $633,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.