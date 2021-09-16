Short Interest in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Rises By 264.8%

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 264.8% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LATN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 172.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 42.4% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LATN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 60,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,069. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.74.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

