Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.48. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 48,666 shares.

SBSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.8075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. This is a boost from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 12.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 130.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 771,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 157.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 195,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

