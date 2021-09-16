SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

